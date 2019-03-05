Alleged N450m Fraud: Belgore Denies Any Meeting With Diezani

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr Dele Belgore, who is standing trial for allegedly laundering N450m has denied ever meeting or dealing with the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke.

At the continuation of his trial at the Federal High Court Sitting in Lagos on Tuesday, Mr. Belgore said he was not aware that the N450m he signed for in 2015 came from her whereas he was made to believe that the money was from the Campaign Organisation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is prosecuting Belgore, alongside a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, for allegedly laundering the N450m in the build-up to the 2015 general elections.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the N450m was part of a larger sum of $115.01m, which the former Petroleum Minister, allegedly doled out to influence the outcome of the 2015 general elections.

In the nine counts, the EFCC accused them of making cash payment of N10m to Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Emmanuel Onucheyo.

The commission said they also paid N10m to a Commissioner of Police, Garba Saliu, on March 27, 2015, without going through a financial institution.

The sums, the commission said, exceeded the amount authorized by law and violated Sections 1(a) and 16 (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act of 2012 and punishable under Section 16 (2) (b).

According to the EFCC, the defendants “directly took possession of the sum of N450m,” which they “reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of unlawful act.”

Both Belgore and Suleiman have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court also watched two separate video clips from a bank CCTV camera recordings.

The video clips were tendered as evidence by Belgore to prove that he did not leave the bank with the money even though he signed for it.

The first clip lasted for about 55 minutes, while the second one lasted for one and half hours.

At the end of proceedings, Justice Rilwan Aikawa adjourned continuation of trial till March 27.