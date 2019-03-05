CBN Governor Seeks Financial Support For Cotton Producers

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is seeking financial support from the Apex bank for cotton producers at a single digit rate.

He stated this at a meeting on Tuesday with cotton producers in Abuja.

READ ALSO: MPC Retains Monetary Policy Ratio At 14%

Mr Emefiele used the opportunity to warn commercial banks and Bureau the Change operators to desist from giving importers of textile material access to foreign exchange.

According to him, the restriction will help revive the nation’s cotton industry.