CBN Governor Seeks Financial Support For Cotton Producers

Channels Television  
Updated March 5, 2019

 

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is seeking financial support from the Apex bank for cotton producers at a single digit rate.

He stated this at a meeting on Tuesday with cotton producers in Abuja.

READ ALSOMPC Retains Monetary Policy Ratio At 14%

Mr Emefiele used the opportunity to warn commercial banks and Bureau the Change operators to desist from giving importers of textile material access to foreign exchange.

According to him, the restriction will help revive the nation’s cotton industry.



More on Business

Dangote Projects Economic Growth After Elections

Governor Bello Signs 2019 Budget Into Law

UK To Boost African Partnership With £30m

Dangote Becomes World 64th Richest Person After Gaining $5.8bn In One Day

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV