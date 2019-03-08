Ishaku Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Arrest Taraba PDP Chieftains

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku of Taraba state has raised an alarm about a plan to arrest key members of the PDP before, during and after tomorrow’s elections.

The governor in a statement on Friday said he has been reliably informed of the plot to arrest “some prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in Taraba state with the intention to facilitate the rigging of the elections of tomorrow”.

He listed some local governments in Taraba where the arrests have been targeted to take place.

They include Northern senatorial zone, Jalingo LGA, Karim lamido LGA, Lau LGA, and in the Central Senatorial Zone, Sardauna LGA, Bali LGA and Kurmi LGA, Southern Senatorial Zone, Wukari LGA, Ibi LGA and Donga LGA.

Governor Ishaku said the intention of the plot is to provoke violence “to a magnitude that will undermine the credibility and outcome of the elections”.

He opined that such a situation should not be allowed in the state and appealed to the security agencies not to “abandon their constitutional role in order to please vested political interest”.

Below is a full statement by the governor.

“TEXT OF A PRESS BRIEFING BY THE TARABA STATE GOVERNOR DARIUS ISHAKU ON PLANS TO ARREST PDP CHIEFTAINS IN TARABA STATE.

Gentlemen of the press, I wish to use this opportunity to draw the attention of security agencies in the country and the general public to some security issues concerning tomorrow’s Governorship and state house of Assembly elections in Taraba state.

I am reliably informed of plans to illegally arrest some prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in Taraba state with the intention to facilitate the rigging of the elections of tomorrow.

Series of meetings have been held with the opposition leaders in the state, where these plans were perfected. The plans also covered a strategy that will facilitate the rigging of elections in eighteen polling units and in nine local government areas of Taraba state.

The local governments targeted for this illegality are as follows, Northern senatorial zone, Jalingo LGA, Karim lamido LGA, Lau LGA, and in central senatorial zone, sardauna LGA, Bali LGA and kurmi LGA, southern senatorial zone, wukari LGA, Ibi LGA and Donga LGA.

The intention of this plot is to provoke violence to a magnitude that will undermine the credibility and outcome of the elections. Such a situation should not be allowed.

I am.therefore appealing to the security agencies not to abandon their constitutional role in order to please vested political interest.

However, I held a meeting with heads of security agencies in the state this morning, and we were assured by them, that they will provide adequate security support for a free fair and credible elections tomorrow.

We believe them because they did that in the last presidential and National assembly elections which were peaceful.

I also wish to appeal to the good people Taraba state, to remain vigilant, peaceful, and protect their votes, throughout the elections.

You all displayed exemplary peaceful conduct during the presidential and national assembly elections two weeks ago, I ask for a repeat display of that maturity in the present elections.

Thank you all.

Signed

Darius Dickson Ishaku

Taraba state Governor”