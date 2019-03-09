Gunmen Kill Policeman, Abduct Three INEC Staff In Katsina

Authorities in Katsina state have said that gunmen killed one policeman and abducted three INEC staff in the state on Saturday, March 9.

The Katsina police command confirmed the killing of its officer alongside a Civil Defence operative and the abduction of three INEC Ad-hoc personnel in Danmusa LGA of the state.

A spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah in a statement confirmed that today at about 2pm, a patrol team on electoral duties along Gobirawa Falale – Maidabino Feeder road in Danmusa, was ambushed by armed political thugs.

Gambo noted in his statement that the thugs were led by one Mani Doro, ‘m’, aged 40yrs.

The police spokesman said that the attack resulted in the death of a patrol vehicle driver, Mr. Mannir Usman who is attached to the Danmusa Division.

He revealed that the driver was shot by the hoodlums, noting that the victim died on the spot.

Gambo also noted that three INEC ad-hoc staff on election duties were also kidnapped by the thugs.

In a related development, the PPRO stated that today at about 1pm, armed bandits attacked Santar Amadi village polling unit in Kankara LGA of the state, shooting sporadically in the air.

He said the hoodlums were pursued by security operatives, noting that the chase resulted in the death of a Civil Defense Officer named Umar Aliyu.

The deceased took a gunshot to his chest and died instantly.