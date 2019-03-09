House Of Reps Member Shot Dead In Oyo

The lawmaker representing Lagelu /Akinyele Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Temitope Olatoye, has been shot dead by a yet to be identified group of armed men.

The spokesman for the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Mr Toye Akinrinola, confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday.

Akinrinola explained that Olatoye was rushed to the hospital at about 6:20 pm after sustaining critical gunshot wounds to the eye.

According to him, the incident happened at Lalupon area of Lagelu Local Government Area of the state.

The UCH spokesman added that the lawmaker was too weak to be revived by the time he was brought to the medical facility for treatment.

He also disclosed that Olatoye’s family had been informed about his death.

Meanwhile, the police authorities in the state have yet to issue any statement on the death of the lawmaker.

Reports had emerged that two persons were killed at different locations in Ibadan, as a result of electoral violence.