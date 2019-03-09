Two Killed In Benue Election Violence

Two persons have been confirmed killed by gunmen in election-related violence in Gbajimba, Guma local council, following an attempt to burn electoral materials last night.

The gunmen had attempted an attack on the election materials at the council but the residents stood their grounds against the attempt.

However, two persons were killed by the gunmen in the process.

READ ALSO: Vote Buying: EFCC Confirms Interception Of ‘Huge Cash’ Allegedly Belonging To Emmanuel Jimeh

The killing comes on the heels of another attack by gunmen in the Gwer East Local Government Area of the state where a primary school was set ablaze, leading to the utter destruction of electoral materials that were kept within the school facilities.

The suspected thugs reportedly stormed the school premises shooting in the air to scare residents away before setting the school ablaze.

Mr. Nentawe Yilwatda, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Benue State, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.

Nentawe said besides the Mbalom case, a number of hitches have been reported within the state.

He noted that he would address the media as soon as details of from security agencies get to his office.