Security Operatives Arrest Seven Suspects Linked To Benue Abduction

Security operatives in Benue State have arrested seven suspects in connection with the kidnapping incident in Otukpo Local Government Area.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Benue State Command, Udeme Edet.

The abduction occurred on Wednesday when gunmen attacked a commercial bus operated by Benue Links Limited in Otukpo.

According to reports, the assailants intercepted the vehicle, robbed the passengers, and abducted several of them into the bush.

There have been conflicting reports regarding the number of victims. While some sources estimate that about 17 passengers were abducted, the police confirmed that 14 persons were taken, noting that one individual escaped during the attack.

According to the police, the suspect’s arrest was achieved through a coordinated operation involving multiple security agencies.

The Force disclosed that intelligence gathered during the operation led to the arrest of seven suspects, who are now in custody.

“The Benue State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of a significant breakthrough following the kidnapping incident that occurred on 15th April, 2026 in Otukpo.

“Further intelligence gathered in the course of the operation led to the arrest of seven (7) suspects, who are currently in police custody while investigation is ongoing,” the statement partly read.

It added that operatives are currently conducting a targeted search-and-rescue mission in Amla Forest and surrounding areas.

“The operation has led to the successful rescue of some of the victims, who are currently receiving medical attention,” the force said.

Police Clarify UTME Claims

The Command also addressed reports suggesting that the victims were students travelling to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), describing the claim as inaccurate.

“The Command wishes to clarify misinformation circulating in some news media suggesting that the victims were part of a convoy conveying students to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

“The Command states that this claim is incorrect, as the victims were not confirmed to be part of any organised UTME-bound student convoy but passengers in a Makurdi-bound bus,” the statement read.

Contrary to the police dismissal, reports suggested that many of the victims were believed to be UTME candidates travelling for the examination, which began on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 2026 UTME has been marked by major logistical challenges, as many candidates were assigned CBT centres far from their homes, often in hard-to-locate areas. This has drawn public outcry and criticism of the board.

Rescue Efforts

Security agencies have intensified efforts to secure the release of the remaining victims, with tactical and anti-kidnapping units deployed to the area.

The Commissioner of Police, Ifeanyi Emenari, assured residents that operations are ongoing to restore normalcy.

“The Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining victims and ensure the full restoration of peace and security in the affected area,” the statement noted.

Authorities also confirmed that at least two abducted passengers have since escaped, as search operations continue.

Meanwhile, police investigations indicate that the driver of the bus may have breached company regulations.

He is alleged to have travelled at night and picked up passengers outside approved procedures. The driver is currently under interrogation.

The police urged members of the public to support ongoing operations by providing credible information.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to official police hotlines. The Command further urges continued cooperation by providing credible and timely information to security agencies,” the statement added.

Opposition leader Peter Obi condemned the incident, describing it as a reflection of deepening insecurity and a failure of leadership, accusing authorities of prioritising electoral interests over citizens’ safety.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said the abduction of the students was both “heartbreaking” and indicative of a systemic breakdown in governance.

The incident has heightened concerns over the safety of travellers across Nigeria, particularly during peak periods such as national examinations, when movement increases significantly.