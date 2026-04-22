Benue Killings: Senate Demands Urgent Security Action

The Senate has asked the nation’s security leadership, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, to intensify coordinated operations to apprehend those responsible for a fresh wave of killings in Benue State.

The upper chamber also urged the Federal Government to immediately deploy additional military and paramilitary personnel to the Apa Local Government Area and other affected parts of the state to restore law and order.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro, who raised alarm over what he described as the gruesome killings of several residents in Ankpali-Edikwu, Apa Local Government Area, on April 12, 2026. The attacks were allegedly carried out by suspected armed herdsmen.

Lawmakers noted that the incident reflects a disturbing pattern of recurring violence across rural communities in Benue State, resulting in loss of lives, displacement of residents, and destruction of property.

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The Senate expressed concern that the persistent insecurity, particularly in Apa and other parts of the state, has created widespread fear, disrupted farming activities, and poses a serious threat to food security in the region.

Citing the increasing frequency and brutality of the attacks, senators questioned the adequacy of existing security measures and whether the primary responsibility of the government is the protection of lives and property.

To address the crisis, the Senate mandated its committees on defence, the army, police affairs, and national security and intelligence to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the recurring attacks in Benue South and across the state, with a view to recommending sustainable solutions.

In addition, lawmakers urged the Federal Government to develop a long-term strategy to tackle farmer-herder conflicts through ranching policies, land use reforms, and community-based conflict resolution mechanisms.

As part of its resolutions, the Senate directed the establishment of a Police Area Command and a military base in Apa and Agatu Local Government Areas while also calling for increased funding to security agencies to boost intelligence gathering, surveillance, and rapid response capabilities in vulnerable communities.

The Senate commended ongoing efforts by security agencies but emphasised the need to overhaul the country’s security architecture toward more proactive, intelligence-driven, and community-based approaches.

However, the Senate President declined to put to a vote a resolution urging the Benue State governor to take greater responsibility for protecting lives and property.

The chamber observed a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the Ankpali-Edikwu attack.