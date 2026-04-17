Benue Abduction: Those Entrusted To Protecting Students Preoccupied With Election – Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has criticised the nation’s security priorities following the abduction of passengers, including young people believed to be candidates of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), in Benue State.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, Obi described the incident as a reflection of deepening insecurity and a failure of leadership, accusing authorities of prioritising electoral interests over citizens’ safety.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said the abduction of the students was both “heartbreaking” and indicative of a systemic breakdown in governance.

“The news of the abduction of innocent UTME candidates in Benue State is not just heartbreaking but a damning indictment of the failure of leadership and the collapse of security in our nation,” he said.

Obi further lamented the impact of insecurity on education, noting Nigeria’s already low rate of tertiary education attainment compared to peer countries.

“Young Nigerians striving for an education are being met with terror. In a country where the share of tertiary graduates is already painfully low (about 1%), which is far below peers like Indonesia (about 13%) and South Africa (around 10%). This is unacceptable. We cannot afford to lose even one more student to violence,” he said.

He also accused those in charge of national security of being distracted by political ambitions.

“Those entrusted with protecting these young students appear increasingly preoccupied with the next election, projecting strength and power to rig elections, rather than deploying that same power and agencies to secure our roads, prevent these crimes, and rescue the abducted children who should not be in the hands of criminals but in examination halls,” he said.

The ex-presidential candidate warned that the incident reflects a broader national emergency.

“This is no longer an isolated tragedy. It is a pattern. It is a national crisis. And it demands urgent, decisive, and responsible action, not excuses, not silence, but leadership that matches the scale of the emergency this deserves. A nation that abandons its youth abandons its future. This cannot continue.”

Benue Attack

The abduction occurred on Wednesday in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State when gunmen attacked a commercial bus operated by Benue Links Limited.

According to reports, the vehicle was conveying passengers, believed to be UTME candidates, when it was ambushed.

The attackers robbed the occupants before taking several of them into the bush.

Conflicting figures have emerged regarding the number of victims.

While some sources estimate that about 17 passengers were abducted, the police confirmed 14, noting that one individual managed to escape at the time of the attack.

Rescue Efforts, Investigation

Security agencies have since launched a coordinated rescue operation, with the state Commissioner of Police reportedly leading efforts on the ground.

In a related development, authorities confirmed that at least two abducted passengers have escaped, while operations continue to secure the release of those still in captivity.

Police investigations have also revealed that the driver of the bus allegedly violated company policy by travelling at night and picking up passengers outside designated procedures.

He is currently under interrogation, while one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tactical teams, including specialised anti-kidnapping units, have been deployed to track down the perpetrators and prevent further attacks in the area.

The incident adds to rising concerns over the safety of travellers and students across Nigeria, particularly during examination periods when movement increases nationwide.