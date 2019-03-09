The Greatest Gift I’d Want Nigerians To Give Me For My Birthday – Osinbajo

Hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo turned 62, he has revealed what he would want Nigerians to give him as a birthday gift.

Osinbajo said the one thing he would love is for Nigerians to work together with the President to build a greater nation.

He was quoted as saying this in a statement by his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, on Saturday, when asked by journalists about “the greatest gift he would want Nigerians to give him for this birthday”.

In response, the VP said, “One thing I would like very much is for all of us to work together towards building a great country. I think we all have what it takes to make this country truly great.

“And the greatest gift would be all of us working together, across tribes, across faith and the entire Nation coming together to work with President Buhari and the government to achieve the very best that we can.”

He made the comments on Saturday, shortly after casting his vote, alongside his wife, Dolapo, at the VGC Polling unit, Lagos State, for the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

Professor Osinbajo also stated that he was pleased with the conduct of the elections at the polling unit thus far.