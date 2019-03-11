BREAKING: Crashed Ethiopian Airlines Black Box Recovered

Channels Television  
Updated March 11, 2019
An Ethiopian Airline Boeing 737-700 aircraft takes off from Felix Houphouet-Boigny Airport in Abidjan. ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP

 

Investigators have recovered one of two black box recorders on the Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 that crashed just outside Addis Ababa Sunday, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew, Ethiopian state media reported.

READ ALSO: Nationals On Board Crashed Ethiopian Plane

“#BreakingNews: The black box voice recorder from Ethiopian Airlines aircraft which crashed yesterday has been recovered: #Ethiopia,” FANA Broadcasting Corporate said on its Twitter page.

AFP



More on Africa

UN Environment Talks Open Under Shadow Of Ethiopian Plane Crash

Nigerian Ambassador, Abiodun Bashua Aboard Ill-Fated Ethiopian Plane

Nationals On Board Crashed Ethiopian Plane

157 Feared Dead As Ethiopian Airlines Plane Crashes En Route To Kenya

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV