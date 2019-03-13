Champions League Quarter-Final Line-Up, Last-16 Results

The qualified teams for the quarter-finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League, after the final last-16 ties concluded on Wednesday:

Barcelona (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

FC Porto (POR)

Ajax (NED)

– Draw for quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on Friday from 1100 GMT; unlike in previous rounds, there are no longer any restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other

UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday

Last 16, second leg

At Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona (ESP) 5 (Messi 18-pen, 78, Coutinho 31, Pique 81, Dembele 86) Lyon (FRA) 1 (Tousart 58)

Barcelona win 5-1 on aggregate

At Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Matip 39-og) Liverpool (ENG) 3 (Mane 26, 84, Van Dijk 69)

Liverpool win 3-1 on aggregate

Played Tuesday

At Manchester, England

Manchester City (ENG) 7 (Aguero 35-pen, 38, Sane 42, Sterling 56, Bernardo Silva 71, Foden 78, Jesus 84) Schalke 04 (GER) 0

Manchester City win 10-2 on aggregate

At Turin, Italy

Juventus (ITA) 3 (Ronaldo 27, 48, 86-pen) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 0

Juventus win 3-2 on aggregate

Played Wednesday, March 6

At Porto, Portugal

Porto (POR) 3 (Soares 26, Marega 52, Telles 117-pen) Roma (ITA) 1 (De Rossi 37-pen) aet

Porto win 4-3 on aggregate

At Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Bernat 12) Manchester United (ENG) 3 (Lukaku 2, 30, Rashford 90+4-pen)

Aggregate 3-3; Man Utd win on away goals

Tuesday, March 5

At Madrid

Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Asensio 70) Ajax (NED) 4 (Ziyech 7, Neres 18, Tadic 62, Schone 72)

Ajax win 5-3 on aggregate

At Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0 Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 1 (Kane 49)

Tottenham win 4-0 on aggregate

— Quarter-final draw on Friday, March 15

AFP