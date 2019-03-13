Champions League Quarter-Final Line-Up, Last-16 Results
The qualified teams for the quarter-finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League, after the final last-16 ties concluded on Wednesday:
Barcelona (ESP)
Manchester City (ENG)
Manchester United (ENG)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Liverpool (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
FC Porto (POR)
Ajax (NED)
– Draw for quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on Friday from 1100 GMT; unlike in previous rounds, there are no longer any restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other
UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday
Last 16, second leg
At Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona (ESP) 5 (Messi 18-pen, 78, Coutinho 31, Pique 81, Dembele 86) Lyon (FRA) 1 (Tousart 58)
Barcelona win 5-1 on aggregate
At Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Matip 39-og) Liverpool (ENG) 3 (Mane 26, 84, Van Dijk 69)
Liverpool win 3-1 on aggregate
Played Tuesday
At Manchester, England
Manchester City (ENG) 7 (Aguero 35-pen, 38, Sane 42, Sterling 56, Bernardo Silva 71, Foden 78, Jesus 84) Schalke 04 (GER) 0
Manchester City win 10-2 on aggregate
At Turin, Italy
Juventus (ITA) 3 (Ronaldo 27, 48, 86-pen) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 0
Juventus win 3-2 on aggregate
Played Wednesday, March 6
At Porto, Portugal
Porto (POR) 3 (Soares 26, Marega 52, Telles 117-pen) Roma (ITA) 1 (De Rossi 37-pen) aet
Porto win 4-3 on aggregate
At Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Bernat 12) Manchester United (ENG) 3 (Lukaku 2, 30, Rashford 90+4-pen)
Aggregate 3-3; Man Utd win on away goals
Tuesday, March 5
At Madrid
Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Asensio 70) Ajax (NED) 4 (Ziyech 7, Neres 18, Tadic 62, Schone 72)
Ajax win 5-3 on aggregate
At Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0 Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 1 (Kane 49)
Tottenham win 4-0 on aggregate
— Quarter-final draw on Friday, March 15
