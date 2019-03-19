2019 Appropriation Bill Passes Second Reading At Senate

Channels Television  
Updated March 19, 2019
Bukola Saraki

 

The Senate on Tuesday passed the 2019 Appropriate Bill for second reading.

The budget totalling, N8,826,636,578,915 has a recurrent expenditure of N4 trillion, while N2 trillion goes for capital expenditure with N2.2 trillion and N492 billion for debt servicing and statutory transfers respectively.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has now directed the committee on appropriation to conclude work on the budget and report back within two weeks.

Read Also: Senate Approves N30,000 Minimum Wage For Federal, State Workers



More on Local

Alleged $5m Money Laundering: Obanikoro Ends Testimony, EFCC Calls 6th Witness

NAPTIP DG Raises Alarm Over New Human Trafficking Tricks

Air Crash: Senate Observes A Minute’s Silence For Bashua, Adesanmi

How To Avoid Snakebite

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV