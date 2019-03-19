2019 Appropriation Bill Passes Second Reading At Senate

The Senate on Tuesday passed the 2019 Appropriate Bill for second reading.

The budget totalling, N8,826,636,578,915 has a recurrent expenditure of N4 trillion, while N2 trillion goes for capital expenditure with N2.2 trillion and N492 billion for debt servicing and statutory transfers respectively.

Senate President Bukola Saraki has now directed the committee on appropriation to conclude work on the budget and report back within two weeks.

