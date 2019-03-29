We Will Allocate Political Offices ‘On Merit’ – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration will ensure that the allocation of political appointments is done based on merit.

He said this when he received the leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) led by Reverend Samson Ayokunle on Friday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“In the area of allocation of political offices, our focus will be on merit and national spread such that every part of Nigeria will have a sense of belonging,” the President was quoted as saying in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

He assured Christian leaders in the country of his commitment to leaving Nigeria better than he met it in 2015.

The President affirmed that his administration would continue to address important national challenges which include security, economy, and corruption.

He informed the CAN leaders who were at the State House to congratulate him on his re-election that the outcome of the just concluded polls underscored the trust Nigerians have in the present leadership in the country.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs,” he said.

President Buhari added, “We remain resolute in the fight against terrorism and insurgency, and efforts to bring back all those in captivity and other victims of kidnappings will be intensified,” the President said.

He further commended the important roles religious bodies have played in the last four years of his administration.

The President, therefore, pledged to continue supporting several programmes anchored by the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), geared towards peace, tolerance, unity and harmony in the country.

In his congratulatory message, the CAN president prayed God to grant President Buhari “everything it takes to perform a hundred times better than” his first term.

He welcomed the President’s pledge to run an inclusive government in a speech shortly after his re-election, noting that the gesture would give all in the country a sense of belonging.

Reverend Ayokunle also called for ethnic and religious balance in the selection of leadership of the ninth National Assembly.

He, however, appealed to the President to challenge the security agencies to be more proactive in their duties.

The CAN leader made a passionate request for deliberate and relentless efforts to free Leah Sharibu, the remaining Chibok girls, as well as other Nigerians still in Boko Haram captivity.