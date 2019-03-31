Invest In Education Not Just Anti-Corruption, Ben Bruce Tells Buhari

Senator Ben Bruce has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to turn his eyes towards education and not just remain focused on anti-corruption.

The lawmaker representing Bayelsa East Senatorial District in the National Assembly made this assertion via Twitter on Sunday, March 31.

Ben Bruce argued that those who open the doors of schools shut the gates of prisons.

He said, “Dear President @MBuhari, Invest in education, not just in anti-corruption.

“Instead of throwing people in jail, remember that he who opens the doors of a school closes the doors of prisons.

“It is sad that you have built not ONE school. Not even one. Yet you want crime to end?.”

Senator Bruce also spoke on behalf of kids who leave school to get a job and the growing rate of unemployment in the country.

He said, “If we don’t create the right atmosphere for KIDS who leave school to get jobs, why then should we be surprised when they engage in KIDNAPPING? This is a matter of cause and effect. People don’t kidnap because they are evil. Kidnapping is a poverty-induced crime. Solve poverty”.

The lawmaker went on to recommend the “Bayelsa educational model” to the Muhammadu Buhari government at the Federal level.

He said, “Don’t be too proud to learn from Governor @iamHSDickson. The best way to fight terrorism in the Northeast, banditry in the Northwest and kidnapping nationwide is to build schools.”

Speaking further about unemployment, Senator Bruce opined that as unemployment reduces, crime also reduces.

“Crime is just absence of employment and presence of mischief. Just like shadows disappear at the presence of light, so does crime disappear at the presence of employment. Educate and provide employment in Nigeria, and you reduce crime,” Senator Bruce said.