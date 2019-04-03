Glad To See You Overcome Anti-Democratic Forces Of Dictatorship – Atiku Hails Wike

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike on his re-election as governor of Rivers State.

Atiku in a statement via Twitter said he is glad that Wike could overcome the anti-democratic forces of dictatorship and oppression.

“Congratulations Governor Nyesom Wike. It gives me much pleasure to see a political force such as yourself, overcome the anti-democratic forces of dictatorship and oppression. I am sure you will continue the pattern of good works for which you have become renowned,” Atiku said.

Atiku said the PDP is blessed to have men like Wike as members.

In a similar vein, Ben Murray Bruce, the Senator representing Bayelsa East has said that Wike’s victory is a testament to how well he is connected to his people.

“Congratulations to the slayer of dictators and their puppets. They came hard against you, but you made them fall harder than they came with people power. Your margin of victory shows how connected you are to the people, making you a man of the people, for the people. Proud of you,” Ben Bruce stated via Twitter.