INEC Resumes Governorship Election Result Collation In Rivers Amid Protest

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resumed the collation of the governorship election results in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

The electoral umpire had postponed the exercise on Tuesday after announcing the results of 15 local government areas.

The collation exercise today commenced amid a protest outside the venue for collation.

At the time of filing this report, agents of the AAC, APDA, YES, and some other parties were protesting over what they claim is an intentional act to shut them out of the collation exercise.

An AAC agent outside the collation centre claimed the agent inside isn’t the rightful agent of his party as he alleges that there’s been a review of the name sent to INEC.