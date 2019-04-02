Court Dismisses Suit Seeking To Stop INEC From Collating Results In Rivers

A Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, has dismissed the suit seeking to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from collating results of the governorship election held in Rivers State on 9th March 2019.

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a Judgment held that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

Justice Ekwo had on March 20th refused to grant an exparte motion filed by the candidate of the African action congress mister Biokpomabo Awara seeking to stop the collation, announcement, and conclusion of the election without hearing the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Instead, the judge ordered that INEC be put on notice. Having heard the suit in the main, the trial judge has held that the suit is lacking in merit and is hereby dismissed.

Delivering judgment, Justice Inyang Ekwo, held that once an election is held the Federal high court or the state high court can not assume or exercise jurisdiction over such matters, as it is the duty of the election petition tribunal.