Israeli Court Finds Palestinian Guilty Of Killing Soldier

An Israeli military court on Sunday convicted a Palestinian of murdering an Israeli soldier in the occupied West Bank last year, the army said.

“The military court in Judea (the West Bank) convicted the terrorist Islam Yusef Abu Hamid on charges of murdering soldier Ronen Lubarsky,” the army said in a statement.

Lubarsky, a special forces member, was struck in the head by a stone during an arrest operation in the West Bank on May 24, 2018.

The 20-year-old Israeli sergeant died of his injuries two days later.

READ ALSO: Theresa May Believes Brexit Deal Possible With Opposition Support

Palestinian sources said the stone had been thrown at him during an operation to arrest Palestinians in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah.

The camp, which is home to about 15,000 Palestinians, is often the scene of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians.

According to Israeli media reports, the object that struck him was a block of granite dropped from a window on the third floor of a building.

The sentence has yet to be announced for the Palestinian found guilty on Sunday.

The Israeli army already destroyed the family home of Abu Hamid in Ramallah on December 15.

Israel has a policy of demolishing the homes of Palestinians it says are behind deadly attacks against Israelis, saying it acts as a deterrent.

Critics denounce it as a form of collective punishment that makes families homeless and can provoke further violence.

AFP