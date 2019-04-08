Fire Guts Section Of Imo Airport

Fire has gutted a section of the Sam Mbakwe Airport in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu.

She explained that the fire which started at about 2pm affected some parts of the terminal building of the airport.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to inform passengers and the general public that there was a fire incident that affected some parts of the terminal building of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri at about 1400hours today”, she said.

She added that “The fire was however curtailed swiftly by officers of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Department of FAAN.

“There was no casualty and normal operations has since resumed at the airport”.

Mrs Yakubu noted that the authority has commenced preliminary investigations into the cause of the incident.