Sudan Military Council Appeals For Aid To Tackle Economic Crisis

Ibn Ouf was sworn in as de facto ruler late Thursday after leading the ouster of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir following months of protests.

Separately, the military council’s political committee chief, Lieutenant General Omar Zain al-Abdin, told diplomats Bashir’s toppling after 30 years in power was “not a military coup”.

“The role of the military council is to protect the security and stability of the country,” Abdin said.

“This is not a military coup but taking the side of the people.”

“We will open a dialogue with political parties to examine how to manage Sudan,” he added.

“There will be a civilian government and we will not intervene in its composition or business.”

Sudanese protestors have vowed to chase out the country’s new military rulers as the council offered talks on forming a civilian government.