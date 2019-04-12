Sudan Military Council Appeals For Aid To Tackle Economic Crisis
Sudan’s military council appealed on Friday for financial aid from regional peers to tackle a worsening economic crisis, a day after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir.
“We want your donations as we have some economic issues,” the head of the military council’s political committee, Lieutenant General Omar Zain al-Abdin, told Arab and African diplomats in a televised meeting, citing “a shortage of essential items like flour and fuel”.
The chief of Sudan’s new ruling military council, General Awad Ibn Ouf, delivered a speech to the nation via state television on Friday.
Ibn Ouf was sworn in as de facto ruler late Thursday after leading the ouster of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir following months of protests.
Separately, the military council’s political committee chief, Lieutenant General Omar Zain al-Abdin, told diplomats Bashir’s toppling after 30 years in power was “not a military coup”.
“The role of the military council is to protect the security and stability of the country,” Abdin said.
“This is not a military coup but taking the side of the people.”
“We will open a dialogue with political parties to examine how to manage Sudan,” he added.
“There will be a civilian government and we will not intervene in its composition or business.”
Sudanese protestors have vowed to chase out the country’s new military rulers as the council offered talks on forming a civilian government.
AFP