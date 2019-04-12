We Have Placed High Premium For The Provision Of Infrastructural Development – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, says the Federal Government has placed the provision of infrastructural development in the country seriously.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the operational vehicles at the headquarters of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Abuja, the SGF explained that the government is increasing its spending on road infrastructure to reduce crashes.

“We have also placed a high premium for the provision of fiscal stimulus for infrastructural development with particular attention to the national road transportation system.

“Government, therefore, is informed by the acute recognition of the critical place of road transportation in Nigeria’s historical and national life.

“Consequently, the Federal Government designs to invest in all areas designed to promote effective and efficient transportation system,” he stated.

The SGF noted that in 2018 alone, the current administration “constructed and completed an additional 1,513 kilometres of road, several bridges and rehabilitated 1,008 kilometres of roads across the country.”

He believes that the purchase and commissioning of 74 operational vehicles for FRSC will enhance traffic control on the roads, reduce crashes and ease the movement of goods and services across the country.