BREAKING: Onnoghen Convicted, Banned From Holding Public Office For 10 Years

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has convicted the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen and has banned him from holding any public office for the next 10 years.

He was convicted on a six-count charge of false declaration of assets.

Chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar, while delivering the judgment on Thursday, read that Onnoghen will be removed from office as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

Mr. Danladi held that the Federal Government had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspended Chief justice breached the Code of Conduct for public officers.

The CCT also directed that all monies in the account which he failed to declare between 2009 and 2015 will be seized and fortified to the Federal Government based on the fact that he failed to show the tribunal how he acquired the monies in that account.

Journey Of Justice Onnoghen

October 10, 2016: NJC recommended Justice Onnoghen as CJN to President Muhammadu Buhari.

November 11, 2016: As most senior at the Supreme Court Justice Walter Onnoghen took over leadership of the judiciary in an acting capacity.

February 7, 2017: Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo transmitted Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation as substantive CJN.

March 1, 2017: Senate screened and confirmed Onnoghen.

March 7, 2017: Onnoghen was sworn in as the 17th substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) by the acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

READ ALSO: CCT Commences Judgement For Onnoghen’s Trial

January 7, 2019: A civil society group, Anti-corruption, and Research-based Data Initiative (ARDI), petitioned the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), listing a number of allegations against Justice Onnoghen notably non-declaration of assets.

January 12, 2019: The CCB announced that it had filed a six-count charge against Onnoghen at the CCT.

January 14, 2019: Trial began at CCT with Justice Onnoghen absent

January 22, 2019: The Federal Government asked Onnoghen to step aside from office.

January 25, 2019: Onnoghen was suspended and replaced by Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

January 26, 2019: The United States issued a statement on Onnoghen’s suspension.

January 29, 2019: Onnoghen sued the Federal Government over his suspension.

January 30, 2019: Onnoghen lost bid to stop his trial at the CCT.

February 13, 2019: CCT ordered Onnoghen’s arrest.

February 15, 2019: Onnoghen finally appeared at CCT and pleaded not guilty.

April 1, 2019: Onnoghen opened defence at the tribunal.

April 3, 2019: Onnoghen closed defence at CCT.

April 4, 2019: Onnoghen reportedly resigned as CJN.

April 15, 2019: Tribunal fixes Thursday 18th April to deliver judgment on Onnoghen’s trial.

April 18, 2019: CCT removes Justice Onnoghen as CJN, bans him from holding public office for the next 10 years.