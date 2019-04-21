Fayemi Calls For More Love, Sacrifice As Christians Celebrate Easter

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Kayode Fayemi, has called on Nigerians to show more love as Christians celebrate Easter.

The governor while felicitating with the people of the state, urged them to be tolerant and co-exist peacefully.

“Let us show more love and let us sacrifice,” a statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, quoted the governor as saying.

He urged Christians to use the season as a period to reflect on their individual and collective roles, and noted that imbibing good values are necessary for development.

According to him, the Easter period offers Christians and the entire people of Ekiti State another opportunity for sober reflection, while celebrating with one another, the joy of the season.

He also advised the people to celebrate with moderation, noting that the period is not for eating and drinking alone but to reflect on the past and hope for a better future for themselves and the state.

“The greatest legacy of Jesus Christ is love, peace and sacrifice and the best way we can carry on that legacy is to play our part by living in love, peace and harmony with one another.”

“Our society requires more expression of love and peaceful lifestyle in order to improve the quality of life of the people,” he stated.

He also asked the people to contribute to the development of the state, while wishing them a happy celebration.