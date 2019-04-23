Buhari To Commission Projects In Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected in Lagos on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, to commission a number of projects.

The projects expected to be commissioned by the President include; the reconstruction of the Oshodi International Airport Road, Oshodi Transport Interchange, 820 mass transit buses, an ultra modern 170- bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology specialist hospital located within the premises of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja and The Eko Theatre.

The visit of the president is expected to last between the hours 9:00 am and 3:00 pm, during which traffic will be diverted on some key routes around Ikeja and its environs.

As a result of the anticipated presidential visit, the State Government has announced in a statement on Tuesday, the expected diversions of traffic in order to ensure a hitch-free movement for President Buhari, and for motorists to plan their journey in advance.

The affected routes are Mobolaji Bank Anthony way, from the Presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to LASUTH under the bridge; Kodesoh road, Obafemi Awolowo way, Kudirat Abiola way and Ikorodu road (between Ojota intersection and Anthony interchange.

Other routes where traffic will be diverted are Oworonshoko-Apapa expressway, between Anthony and Oshodi transport interchange, the international airport road to the local wing of the airport, adjoining Mobolaji Bank-Anthony way and back to Obafemi Awolowo way.

The State Government also explained that other roads will only be cordoned off once. When necessary, Obafemi Awolowo way and a portion of Mobolaji Bank-Anthony will be closed to traffic on three occasions within the specified period, due to their central nature to the president’s itinerary.

“Traffic managers and law enforcement officers are expected to be stations at all strategic intersections for orderly vehicular movement”, the statement said.

Photos of some of the projects to be commissioned;