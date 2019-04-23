Buhari Woos Qatar On Investments In Refineries, Power, Economy

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Qatar to invest in Nigeria’s refineries, power, economy and other sectors as he attempts to improve bilateral relations between both countries.

The President played host to the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the recharge of Lake Chad Basin was also amongst the issues discussed by both leaders.

“We invite you to invest in our refineries, pipelines, power sector, aviation, agriculture, education, and many others so that you can have your management here to oversee the investment. We need your expertise.

“We need help with the recharge of Lake Chad, as it is not a project that the concerned countries can handle alone.

“Recharging the lake will bring back fishing, farming, animal husbandry, and the youths won’t be attracted by insurgency or illegal migration.

“We want Qatar to be involved because of the humanitarian nature of the endeavour,” President Buhari said.

READ ALSO: Buhari Condemns Gombe Killings, Condoles With Victims’ Families

Sheikh Hamad Al-Thani, whose visit is his first to Nigeria, lauded the relationship between both countries and urged that it should be solidified.

“We share a lot of similarities in different areas. We need to enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

We are willing to do a lot more with Nigeria, and will continue to work on investment opportunities of mutual benefit,” he added.

“The relationship between our countries is very good. We just have to build on it,” the emir said.