9th Assembly: I Don’t Think APC Has Learnt Its Mistake From 2015, Says Sani

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Mr Shehu Sani, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) may not have learnt its lessons from the 2015 incident that saw Senator Bukola Saraki and Honourable Yakubu Dogara emerge as Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

While appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Sani said that the interest of other APC lawmakers in the leadership positions for the 9th Assembly could result in a repeat of what happened four years ago.

“With what I have seen, there are a lot of statements coming from the APC making positions that they have learnt their mistakes and this time around, they are going to make some corrections and achieve what they want to achieve.

“But in the real sense, I don’t think lessons were learnt from what I can see on the ground. If lessons were learnt, there would be only one candidate from the APC. As long as we have three contenders from the APC, there is a likelihood of a repeat of what happened in 2015,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Osun Election: PDP Rejects Justice Oyewole’s Inclusion In Appeal Court Panel

Sani’s comments come a month after APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, said the party will not allow lawmakers of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be appointed as chairmen of committees in the next parliament.

Oshiomhole explained that the party’s decision was to avoid a repeat of 2015, stressing that it had learnt from its mistakes.

Reacting to Oshiomhole’s statement, Sani noted that to be elected Senate President “is a game of numbers.”

Sani who defected to the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) shortly before the 2019 general elections from the ruling party, stated that for the APC’s preferred candidate to win the position, he has to reach out to the opposition lawmakers and strike a deal with them.

Recall that in 2015, the APC had anointed Senator Ahmed Lawan for Senate President and Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila for House Speaker, but that was not to be, as some scheming within the parliament saw to the emergence of Dr Bukola Saraki and Yakubu Dogara as leaders of the National Assembly.