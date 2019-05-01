LIVE! The Platform: Experts Discuss Drivers, Enablers And Obstacles Of Nigeria’s Growth

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s the 2019 May Day edition of The Platform with the theme, Drivers, Enablers and Obstacles of Our Growth.

The Platform is designed to facilitate growth in the areas of personal capacity, productivity & National Development within Nigeria.

The event is being pioneered by the Senior of the Covenant Christian Centre, Pastor Poju Oyemade.

Some of the speakers at this year’s event are Founder and Editor Chief Pando Daily, Sarah Lacy, Founder and President of the African Institution of Technology, Dr. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Professor Dr Anil Gupta, Ndidi Nwuneli, Chairman Board of Directors, First Bank, Ibukun Awosika, Founder and Chief Consultant of B Adedipe Associates Limited, Dr. Biodun Adedipe.