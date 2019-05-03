‘I Can’t Go Back To My Village’, Northern Lawmakers Decry Security Situation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A lawmaker representing Niger State, honourable Adamu Chika, has emotionally expressed his worries about the level of insecurity in the North West zone in Nigeria.

Chika voiced his concerns over the challenges the people have been facing in the last one year, adding that he scared to go home because he feels insecure.

He made his concerns known, during House of Representatives plenary on Thursday and asked that a lasting solution be adopted to address the security challenges.

“Mr Speaker, where are we going? I cannot go to my village, spend a night and sleep as I’m speaking to you.

“For the last year, I cannot go to my village and sleep, I feel very insecure. And this is where I find myself, it is terrible, we have to do something about it.”

READ ALSO: Reps Lament Security Situation Across Nigeria, Summon Buhari Again

Other lawmakers from the Northwest also expressed their dissatisfaction and how the situation has put the zone in abject fear.

A member representing Katsina state, Ahmed Safana, lamented the spate of attacks on innocent people in his constituency which has come under attacks.

“The recent spate of attacks on members of my constituency has reached an alarming stage as the perpetrators of this deadly acts, continuously kill innocent persons in my constituency and set their homes ablaze where defenceless men and women are abducted to an unknown destination.”

Another lawmaker from Kano state, Bashir Baballe added that; “People need a solution to the issue of insecurity first, Mr Speaker, our people cannot go to the village market, trading, social interaction has collapsed, because people can no longer attend events.”

The House of Representatives resolved to invite President Muhammadu Buhari to address the chamber on what his government is doing to curb the rising crime rate across the country.

The Invitation by the House is the second by the lawmakers to the President within three weeks.

The House had on April 11, 2019, unanimously adopted a motion with the mandate to issue a query to the President, asking him to explain the spate of insecurity under his administration within two days.