Channels Kids Cup: Technical Committee Disqualifies School Despite 5-0 Win

The Technical Committee of the Channels International Kids Cup has disqualified LGA Pry Sch, Alimoso.

The team were disqualified from the Lagos Preliminaries on Monday after their round of 16 match against the boys from Will and Grace International School at the Agege Stadium.

Despite winning 5-0, the technical committee sent LGA Pry Sch out of the competition after members observed the school fielded ineligible players.

According to a member of the committee and Channels Tv’s Sports Lead, Austin Okon-Akpan, the decision followed a protest letter submitted by an official of Will and Grace International School

Austin explained that the committee investigated the claims in the petition and found out that some of them had merit

He, however, stated that the committee would investigate the allegations further.

“LGA Pry Sch, Alimoso were disqualified from this competition because they featured players that were over-aged and failed to provide their birth certificates,” Austin said.

He added, “The Channels International Kids Cup has a philosophy of zero-tolerance to age cheat and we believe that this competition can be a model in fighting the problem in African football.”

The committee member confirmed that the disqualified school can still appeal the decision and would get a fair hearing, provided their claims are justified.

At the group stage, LGA Pry Sch beat Zurumatul Islamiyat Pry Sch 1-0 while Will and Grace International School walked over after their opponents failed to show up on time.

With the disqualification of LGA Pry Sch, Will and Grace International School have advanced to the quarter-final stage of the prelims.

The best two teams will represent Lagos State at the finals of the Channels International Kids Cup championship.

Find attached a copy of the petition.