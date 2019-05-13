China To Impose $60bn Worth Of US Goods From June 1

Updated May 13, 2019
China’s President Xi Jinping 
China said Monday it will impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods from June 1, after Washington announced plans to tax almost all Chinese imports to the United States.

Beijing will impose tariffs ranging from 5 per cent to 25 per cent on a number of American goods, according to a statement by the Tariff Policy Commission of the State Council — China’s cabinet.

The latest round of trade negotiations between the world’s top two economies ended Friday without a deal, with US President Donald Trump increasing tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 per cent and ordering the start of a process to impose new duties on another $300 billion worth of items.



