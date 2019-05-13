‘We’re In A War Situation’, Retired Colonel Decries Insecurity

A retired Army Colonel, Tony Nyiam, has decried the level of insecurity in the nation, stressing that the Nigerians are in a war situation.

He stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, where he regretted that senior military personnel would prefer travelling to Abuja by rail.

“The road between Ibadan and Ife is already ambushed. If the road between Abuja and Kaduna is so bad that Generals are avoiding that road and heading into the train, we are in a serious problem. We are in a war situation,” he said.

Nyiam’s comments come two days after President Muhammadu Buhari said true federalism and better collaboration among all sectors is needed to move the country forward at this time.

While commending the President for supporting true federalism, he, however, called on Buhari to resolve power.

READ ALSO: AAC Suspends Sowore As National Chairman

He lamented that state governors considered as the Chief Security Officers of their state can barely salvage the situation in the wake of attacks.

“I think the President himself has work to do. And luckily for us, for the first time, he has reflected. He made a statement two days ago which is very welcoming about federalism.

“There is a direct relationship with the what I will call “not fit for people’s constitution” we have now and the recurring national insecurity we are having.

“And I think the President has a duty to do. As much as he is talking about the service chiefs and the police, he himself has to start the constitutional reforms which will be to introduce things like state police. He needs to go further to introduce what we call Homeland Security,” he stated.

Nyiam also called for the introduction of self-defence mechanisms for the citizens to wade off security threats.