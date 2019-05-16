Imo Assembly Deputy Speaker Resigns After Speaker

The deputy speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, has resigned.

The lawmaker representing Nwangele state constituency tendered his resignation letter on Thursday and the letter was personally signed by him.

The letter was addressed to the Speaker and members of the state House of Assembly.

Ozuruigbo explained in the letter that he was resigning to enable him to function well as a member-elect of the national House of Representatives.

“As you already know, I have been sent to another four years mission by my federal constituency in Imo state, at the federal House of Representatives, Abuja.”

“This new task has come with its own challenges and expectations, especially need to play key roles in the formation of the National Assembly leadership, and time to strategically position, to pursue the greater interests of Imo state, South East and Nigeria, at the federal legislature. Currently, these will make my availability in Imo state irregular.”

“Hence, I seek your undertaking as I either save the office of Imo state Deputy speaker by resigning or allow my new engagements to suffer the office of Imo state Deputy speaker by holding same tenaciously.”

“Thus, for your efficiency and the good of Imo people, I hereby resign as the Rt Hon. deputy speaker of Imo state House of Assembly (8th House), effective from the date written above,” the resignation letter read in parts.

The deputy speaker’s resignation comes less than 24 hours after 21 out of the 27 state lawmakers served impeachment notices on the speaker, Acho Ihim and the majority leader, Lugard Osuji, after suspending them.