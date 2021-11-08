JUST IN: Lawmakers Impeach Imo State House Of Assembly Speaker 

Lawmakers in the Imo State House of Assembly have impeached the Speaker, Paul Emeziem.

He was impeached on Monday during a plenary session at the State House of Assembly in Owerri, the Imo State capital by 19 lawmakers.

The 19 lawmakers out of the total 27 lawmakers signed a letter which was read on the floor of the house.

According to the lawmakers, the Speaker was impeached on allegations of gross misconduct, forgery, abuse of office, and high-handedness.

The member representing Obowo constituency, Kennedy Ibe, has been elected as the new Speaker of the House.

Last year November, the lawmakers, in the same manner, impeached the then Speaker, Chiji Collins.

Collins was removed from office by 19 out of the 27 members of the House.

He was impeached over allegations of financial impropriety, high-handedness, and gross misconduct, among others.

Paul Emeziem, a member representing Onuimo Local Government Area was immediately elected as then as the new Speaker of the House.