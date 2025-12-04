‘I Feel Perfectly Safe Here,’ Boris Johnson Dismisses Negative Security Reports On Nigeria

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he feels safe in Nigeria, contrary to the negative reports he had read before his visit.

Johnson stated this on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, while delivering a speech at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

“I want you to know that when I decided to come to Owerri, I read some things, and there were people saying, ‘There may be some security problems in Nigeria.’ Have you heard that? And I said, ‘Well, I am going to go anyway.’

“And let me ask you: do you feel safe here today in this conference? Yes, we all feel safe. And I feel perfectly safe. Thank you, Governor, for what you are doing,” Johnson said.

He praised Governor Uzodimma for his drive to provide 24-hour electricity for the people of Imo State as part of efforts to achieve economic transformation.

According to him, Artificial Intelligence will play a major role in helping the governor realise that vision, describing AI as the future.

“Your focus on electricity is completely right. What is the future? The future is AI. For clean, sustainable electricity—and because of AI—it’s going to be colossal. I congratulate you for what you are doing to secure clean and sustainable power for Imo State and for the whole of Nigeria,” he said.

The former UK Prime Minister recalled that Nigeria and Britain share deep historic and cultural ties, strengthened by continuous exchanges of skilled professionals.

“I am very proud of what we export to Nigeria. We send you pharmaceuticals, bankers, services of all kinds, automotive parts. And you send us so much in return—oil and gas, Nollywood movies, brilliant doctors, nurses, technicians, and tech geniuses from Nigeria. We are very, very grateful.

“We send you former United Kingdom prime ministers, and you send us future United Kingdom prime ministers in the form of Kemi Badenoch,” Johnson added.

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Also in attendance were former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Aliko Dangote, Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy Wale Edun, several state governors, and other dignitaries.