FG Will Work With Imo To Improve Investments, Economy — Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says the Federal Government is committed to partnering with Imo State to improve investment opportunities and accelerate economic growth across key sectors.

Shettima spoke on Thursday at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 in Owerri, themed the summit’s theme, “Unlocking Imo’s Economic Potential: Partnership, Investment, and Innovation.”

The vice president stated that the Tinubu administration is determined to work with the state government to unlock economic prospects and ensure communities benefit from sustainable development.

“All these possibilities converge to remind us that Imo is not just ready for investment; Imo is primed for transformation.

“The Federal Government stands ready to walk with Imo State to unlock opportunities, de-risk promising ventures and ensure that the benefits of development are felt across communities. To investors here today, the message is unmistakable: ‘Imo is open for business. Nigeria is open for business,’” he said.

Shettima identified Imo as a major pillar in Nigeria’s economic diversification plan, with high potential for growth in technology, gas utilisation, agro-industrial processing and small and medium-scale enterprises.

The vice president noted that national prosperity is only achievable when every state takes ownership of its economic direction.

“Nations do not rise because one corner of the map ascends while others remain dormant. Nations rise when every part discovers its promise and takes responsibility for its own economic direction,” the former governor of Borno State said.

Innovation, Technology and Youth Talent

Shettima urged Imo to adopt innovation as the foundation of its growth strategy, stressing that global competitiveness now depends on technology, talent and creativity, not solely natural resources.

“The most competitive nations today are those that invest in technology, cultivate talent and place innovation at the centre of their development agenda,” he said.

He disclosed that the Federal Government is already implementing programmes to empower young innovators, expand digital-skills training, strengthen tech clusters, build research partnerships and support emerging creative-economy players.

“The young people of Imo are creative, ambitious and connected to the global knowledge economy. Our duty is to give them the tools, the platforms and the confidence to build the future that awaits them,” the VP said.

Shettima outlined priority sectors capable of driving Imo’s economic resurgence, including Free Trade Zones, Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, expanded gas utilisation for homes and industries, and the development of robust digital infrastructure to attract ICT firms.

The vice president affirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to investor protection, policy stability and structured public-private partnerships across housing, transport and renewable-energy sectors. He also highlighted access to financing from development institutions such as the Bank of Industry (BoI) and the Development Bank of Nigeria.

The summit attracted global and local leaders who commended the state’s economic direction and pledged support.

Dignitaries at the event included Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State; former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim; Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; and former UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon.

Also present were industrialist Aliko Dangote and representatives of AFREXIM Bank among others dignitaries.