Ex-Imo Deputy Gov Madumere Resigns From APC

Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Eze Madumere, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), bringing an end to years of political association with the ruling party.

In a resignation letter personally signed by him and addressed to the APC chairman of Ezinihitte Ward, Mbiere Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Madumere said his decision takes immediate effect, noting that it followed “deep personal reflection” on his journey within the party.

“I write to formally notify you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) effective immediately,” the letter dated March 17, partly read.

He described the move as difficult but necessary, as he seeks to “explore new paths” in his political career.

Madumere expressed appreciation for the relationships he built during his time in the APC, stating his desire to maintain cordial ties with party members.

READ ALSO: 2027: Elections Are Won When Voters Trust In Outcome – Uzodimma

“The decision, though difficult, has become necessary after a deep personal reflection on my political journey with the party. I sincerely feel it is time for me to explore new paths.

“It is my utmost desire and expectation that we all continue to maintain the cordial relationship that we have built over the years, in our collective desire to build a better Nigeria.

“Thank you for your understanding. Please accept my best wishes always,” he added.

The former deputy governor, however, did not indicate where he would pitch his political tent.

Madumere said his commitment to the collective goal of building a better Nigeria remains unchanged, despite his departure from the party.

Madumere, a seasoned politician, served as Deputy Governor of Imo State from 2015 to 2019 under former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

In 2018, a political rift led to a frosty relationship between Madumere and Okorocha.

Subsequently, the deputy governor was accused of abandoning his duties and refusing to carry out official assignments.

On July 10, 2018, the Imo State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against him and set up a seven-man panel to investigate the allegations and report within seven days.

On July 31, 2018, the lawmakers announced that Madumere had been removed from office.

However, the Imo State High Court sitting in Owerri later nullified the impeachment, ruling that the panel acted outside the seven-day constitutional timeframe.