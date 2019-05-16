Taxpayers In Nigeria Increased By 23 Million Within Three Years – Finance Minister

The taxpayer’s base in Nigeria has, within the period of three years, increased by 23 million.

This was disclosed on Thursday by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, during a media briefing in Abuja.

Ahmed said the taxpayer’s base has increased from 12 million in 2015 to 35 million in 2018.

According to her, revenue generation remains important for the Federal Government. She added that a total of N2.7 billion has been released as part of capital releases for the first quarter of 2019.