Students, Residents Protest Over Bad Section Of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Channels Television  
Updated May 20, 2019
protesting residents and students

 

Students and residents plying the Lagos-Badagry expressway have staged a mass protest over a bad section of the highway.

The protest kicked off on Monday from Badagry town moving towards the Lasu-Iba axis of the road.

While defying the heavy rains, the protesters called on all politicians representing the constituency at the state and Federal Governments to raise their voices and ensure that the road is fixed as soon as possible.

See Photos Below: 



More on Local

Buhari Approves Rabiu Yadudu’s Appointment As New FAAN MD

Floods Hit Parts Of Lagos After Heavy Rains

Ondo Youths Protest Over Lack Of Development In Ilaje

Court Orders Remand Of Naira Marley In Prison

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV