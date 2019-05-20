Students, Residents Protest Over Bad Section Of Lagos-Badagry Expressway

Students and residents plying the Lagos-Badagry expressway have staged a mass protest over a bad section of the highway.

The protest kicked off on Monday from Badagry town moving towards the Lasu-Iba axis of the road.

While defying the heavy rains, the protesters called on all politicians representing the constituency at the state and Federal Governments to raise their voices and ensure that the road is fixed as soon as possible.

See Photos Below: