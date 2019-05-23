Osinbajo Chairs NEC Valedictory Session

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday chaired the valedictory session of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The session has in attendance most governors including the newly-elected Chairman of governors forum, Kayode Fayemi.

The Vice President during the session urged the governors to guide their utterances which is capable of stoking fires of ethnicity and religious conflicts.

He also advised the governors to rise above the temptation of taking advantage of the country’s fault lines in order to maintain peace and welfare of citizens in the states.

See photos of the meeting below…