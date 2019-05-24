Theresa May: Britain’s Outgoing PM In Dates

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May announces her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in central London on May 24, 2019. PHOTO: Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP

 

Here are key dates for Theresa May, who steps down as Conservative Party leader on June 7 to make way for a new prime minister, amid Britain’s Brexit turmoil:

— October 1, 1956: She is born Theresa Brasier in Eastbourne on the southern English coast, the daughter of an Anglican vicar.

— 1974-1977: Studies at Oxford University, graduating in geography.

— 1977: Starts her career at the Bank of England as a financial analyst, later holding top advisory positions in the banking sector.

— 1980: Marries banker Philip May.

— 1997: Elected a Conservative member of parliament for the wealthy London commuter seat of Maidenhead. Goes on to become the party’s spokeswoman in opposition on various portfolios.

— 2002-2003: Becomes the first woman to chair the Conservative Party.

— 2010-2016: She serves as home secretary, or interior minister, in the Conservative government of prime minister David Cameron.

— July 11, 2016: Becomes the new leader of the Conservative Party, replacing Cameron who resigns after Britons vote in a June referendum to leave the European Union.

— July 13, 2016: Takes over from Cameron as prime minister.

– March 29, 2017: May formally triggers the two-year process of leaving the EU.

— June 8, 2017: In a snap election intended to strengthen her hand in negotiations over the terms of the Britain’s Brexit departure, May’s Conservatives lose their parliamentary majority.

— November 25, 2018: The other 27 EU member states approve the terms of May’s Brexit deal. However she fails to win the backing from her own parliament, which rejects it three times.

— May 24, 2019: Amid the Brexit stalemate, May announces her resignation.

— June 7, 2019: May to resign as leader of the Conservative Party.

