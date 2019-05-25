Buhari Commissions Ogun State Judicial Complex, Other Projects

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commissioned some key projects in Ogun State.

Some of the commissioned projects which the outgoing government described as Legacy Projects, include the newly built 4-Studio state television station (OGTV), the 215 lock up Adire Mall, a 250-bed Mother and Child Specialist Hospital and the State Judiciary Complex.

The President commended the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun for what he described as his steadfast and purposeful leadership which according to him, has resulted in the socio-economic development of the state.

Others present for the commissioning were the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, among others.

