Soldier Dies As Troops Kill 10 Insurgents In Baga

A soldier was killed on Monday when some members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) stormed a military location in Baga town in Borno State.

The Chief of Military Public Information with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Colonel Timothy Antigha, confirmed this in a statement.

He also said five other soldiers sustained varying injuries and have been evaluated for medical attention.

Colonel Antigha, however, noted that troops killed 10 of the insurgents, including four suicide bombers as they responded swiftly to the attack.

“What was meant to be a surprise dawn attack on Multinational Joint Task Force and national troops this morning became a nightmare for the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), as 10 of its terrorists met their waterloo in Baga,” he said.

He added, “Specifically, at about 5:30 am this morning, ISWAP terrorists numbering about 30 infested troops defensive locality.

“However, vigilant troops spotted their approach and promptly thwarted what could have been an audacious assault.”

According to Colonel Antigha, some insurgents escaped with gunshot wounds while blood-stained tracks were observed.

He added that troops recovered arms and ammunition from other terrorists who fled in disarray.

He stressed that the MNJTF in collaboration with national forces would continue to pursue courses of action necessary for the achievement of its mandate in the Lake Chad Basin.