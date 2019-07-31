Here’s The Ten-Man Shortlist For Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019

Channels Television  
Updated July 31, 2019

 

A ten-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019 award – based on their respective achievements during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019 inclusive – has been compiled by a panel of experts in men’s football.

According to world football governing body – FIFA, the fans now have a say and can vote for their personal top three (First choice: 5 points, second choice: 3 points and third choice: 1 point).

FIFA says the fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of other key members of the footballing community – namely journalists, national team coaches and captains.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo, Messi Make FIFA ‘The Best Men’s Player Nominees’ List

The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later date, with all award winners revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September.



More on Sports

Ronaldo, Messi Make FIFA ‘The Best Men’s Player Nominees’ List

Rooney Says His Future Is In MLS Ahead Of All-Star Clash

Liverpool FC Kicks Off New Partnership With 1XBET

$25,000 Per Goal: Otedola Has Fulfilled His Pledge, Says NFF

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement