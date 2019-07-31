Here’s The Ten-Man Shortlist For Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019
A ten-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019 award – based on their respective achievements during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019 inclusive – has been compiled by a panel of experts in men’s football.
According to world football governing body – FIFA, the fans now have a say and can vote for their personal top three (First choice: 5 points, second choice: 3 points and third choice: 1 point).
FIFA says the fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of other key members of the footballing community – namely journalists, national team coaches and captains.
The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later date, with all award winners revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September.
🚨 Meet the coaching candidates! 🚨#TheBest Men’s Coach nominees:
🇩🇿 Djamel Belmadi
🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps
🇦🇷 Marcelo Gallardo
🇦🇷 Ricardo Gareca
🇪🇸@PepTeam
🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp
🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino
🇵🇹 Fernando Santos
🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag
🇧🇷 Tite
Voting OPEN 👇https://t.co/NRJ9Nz40FC
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 31, 2019
