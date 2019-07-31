Here’s The Ten-Man Shortlist For Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019

A ten-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019 award – based on their respective achievements during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019 inclusive – has been compiled by a panel of experts in men’s football.

According to world football governing body – FIFA, the fans now have a say and can vote for their personal top three (First choice: 5 points, second choice: 3 points and third choice: 1 point).

FIFA says the fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of other key members of the footballing community – namely journalists, national team coaches and captains.

The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later date, with all award winners revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September.