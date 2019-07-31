Ronaldo, Messi Make FIFA ‘The Best Men’s Player Nominees’ List

World football governing body – FIFA has officially announced the nominees for their prestigious ‘The Best Men’s Player Nominees’.

Those who made it to the 10-man list include: Cristiano Ronaldo, Frankie De Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Mohammed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

According to FIFA, voting is now open.





FIFA will host its annual awards on 23 September in Milan this year and have started to announce some of the nominees.

A list of ten candidates for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2019 has also been drawn up by a panel of FIFA legends and was announced on Wednesday.