Security: FG To Monitor Forests, Install CCTV On Highways

The Federal Government has pledged to install CCTV’s strategically along highways, monitor forests, and bushes with the use of aerodrones.

This follows the security challenges affecting the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari disclosed this on Wednesday when the Ooni of Ife, Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, and some elders of the state visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Ooni of Ife said the President gave an assurance that the entire security architecture of the country would be restructured.

READ ALSO: Buhari Meets With Leadership Of Lagos State Chamber Of Commerce, Industry

He suggested that community policing will reduce the security issues confronting the nation.

According to him, traditional rulers and not politicians will assist the police recruit officers from within the community who understand the terrain in order to avert tension in the southwest.

The Ooni said he is confident that these interventions will effectively address the challenge of insecurity, especially in the southwest.

Responding to those who are asking that the Fulani’s leave the southwest, he said it is only the bad ones identified that should leave.