Actress, Regina Daniels Shares Official Photos With Husband, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels has finally shared official photos with her husband, Ned Nwoko.

The popular actress shared the official portraits on her verified Instagram page with over 4.8million followers.

Also on her Instagram stories – Instastories, she shared more pictures and congratulatory messages from her friends who shared the pictures of their pages.

The pictures showed the actress on vacation in Accra, Ghana with her husband and stepchildren.

This confirms her marriage to the pentagenarian and Nigerian politician after months of speculations by many of her fans.

Pictures of the traditional marriage went viral on social media earlier in April, sparking various reactions.

Nwoko served in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003.

In May 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withdrew the certificate of return given to Peter Nwaoboshi, his opponent for the Delta North Senatorial District, and presented it to him.

Nwoko, however, lost out on July 16 after the Supreme Court dismissed the petition he filed against the primary election of Peter Nwaoboshi.

See more photos of the lovebirds below…