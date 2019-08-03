Rivers State University VC, DVC Sacked
The Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia, has been relieved of his appointment.
A statement posted on Governor Nyesom Wike’s twitter handle said the decision was with ‘immediate effect’.
Similar, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution, Professor Magnus Oruwari, was relieved of his appointment.
The university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Opuenebo Owei, was appointed as the acting vice-chancellor.
Governor Wike also suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the institution.
He, thereafter, set up a committee to investigate the exercise and submit its report in two weeks.
