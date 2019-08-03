Rivers State University VC, DVC Sacked

Channels Television  
Updated August 3, 2019

MOSOP Accuses Military Of Killing In Gokana

 

The Vice-Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia, has been relieved of his appointment.

A statement posted on Governor Nyesom Wike’s twitter handle said the decision was with ‘immediate effect’.

Similar, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of the institution, Professor Magnus Oruwari, was relieved of his appointment.

READ ALSO: Police Vow To Resist ‘Forceful Change Of Government’

The university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Opuenebo Owei, was appointed as the acting vice-chancellor.

Governor Wike also suspended the ongoing employment exercise at the institution.

He, thereafter, set up a committee to investigate the exercise and submit its report in two weeks.

Read the tweets below:



More on Local

Offu’s Killing: Buhari Asks Religious Leaders To Pray For Peace, Security

We Are Not Involved In Any Street Protest – NLC

Police Rescue Abducted RCCG Deaconess

Security: Banditry, Political Violence, Others ‘Have Become New Threats’ – Buhari

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV





Advertisement