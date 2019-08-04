Texas Mass Shooting: ‘Act Of Cowardice’ – Trump

Updated August 4, 2019
US President, Donald Trump

 

US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday’s mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, but it was also an act of cowardice,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people.”



