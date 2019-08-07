RevolutionNow: Does Sowore Want Nigerians To Make Him President – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has said that the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore must be clear on what he wants.

Oshiomhole made this remarks while condemning the #RevolutionNow protest as planned by Mr Sowore who is the convener of the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy.

The APC chieftain noted that though every Nigerian has the right to protest, still every protest action must be properly coordinated with the grievances of those involved, stated clearly.

READ ALSO: Charge Sowore To Court, Falana Dares Government, Security Agencies

He stated this while speaking with State House correspondents after a meeting of the APC National Working Committee (NWC) with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“What is it that Sowore the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, a Presidential Candidate cleared by INEC to bid for power, who had opportunity to ask Nigerians to vote for him, now Nigerians have voted, the voted have been counted and he was not the favoured candidate.

“What does he want now, to say that Nigerians must make him the President? We all have to be careful nobody should talk as if we have another country.

“We have challenges but somehow we have all resolved as a people that the way and the route to power is through the ballot box.

“Our task as a people is to continue to work to clean up the system so that only Nigerian people and Nigerian people alone shall determine who governs them at all levels. That I believe is a legitimate thing to fight for.

“But if you want overthrow, you want a revolution then you should have spared us, the INEC from going to put his name on the ballot paper,” Oshiomhole said.

He further stated that though people have the rights to disagree and contest issues, and government do not have the right to dictate to people how to protest, but it must be stated clearly what exactly the people want.